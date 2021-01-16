 

Cathy A. Crews

Saturday, January 16, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-DgVEyAnx8FiT1j (1)Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 East Second St. Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, at home following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 16, 1955, in Cooperstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wallace & Alice Tarr.

Cathy was a 1973 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

A homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting, socializing with friends, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Ryan Crews & his wife Beth of Wyandotte, MI, and their children, Alyssa, Juliette, Ruby, and Bleu. Cathy is also survived by two brothers, Larry Tarr and Jeff Tarr both of Cooperstown, and by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy Tarr and Mary Reisinger and a brother, Joe Tarr.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


