Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fluffy Banana Pancakes

If you have ripe bananas, why not add them to a batch of pancake batter?!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour



3 tablespoons brown sugar1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt2 large eggs, room temperature2 cups buttermilk2 tablespoons canola oil1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 ripe medium banana, finely chopped1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla until blended. Add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened. Fold in banana and walnuts.

-Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a hot griddle coated with cooking spray. Cook until bubbles begin to form on top and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; cook until the second side is golden brown.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled pancakes between layers of waxed paper in a freezer container. To use, place pancakes on an ungreased baking sheet, cover with foil and reheat in a preheated 375° oven 5-10 minutes. Or place 2 pancakes on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 40-50 seconds or until heated through.

