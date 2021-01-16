 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fluffy Banana Pancakes

Saturday, January 16, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

If you have ripe bananas, why not add them to a batch of pancake batter?!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, room temperature
2 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ripe medium banana, finely chopped
1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla until blended. Add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened. Fold in banana and walnuts.

-Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a hot griddle coated with cooking spray. Cook until bubbles begin to form on top and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; cook until the second side is golden brown.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled pancakes between layers of waxed paper in a freezer container. To use, place pancakes on an ungreased baking sheet, cover with foil and reheat in a preheated 375° oven 5-10 minutes. Or place 2 pancakes on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 40-50 seconds or until heated through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


