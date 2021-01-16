D9 Basketball Round-Up: Keystone Girls Win Again

Around the League: January 15, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Photo by Dianne McMunn)

Missing your team? Email scores and stats to sports@d9sports.com.

Boys Results

DCC 63, St. Joes 34

DuBois Central Catholic used a balanced team effort to cruise to a comfortable 63-34 win over St. Joes. Alec Srock led DCC with 14 points, while Damon Foster and Dante Armanini also reached double figures for the Cardinals. The Cardinals poured in 26 points in the second quarter and took a 45-18 lead into halftime, allowing DCC to coast to victory.

Girls Results

Keystone 49, Union 25

A 20 point night from Emily Lauer powered the Panthers past Union 49-25. Keystone, who is now 3-0, controlled the game from start to finish, dominating on both offense and defense. Maddie Dunlap added 13 points for Keystone. Union was led by Dominika Logue, who scored 18 points.

Clarion 37, North Clarion 26

A strong second half rally pushed Clarion to victory over North Clarion 37-26. The Bobcats trailed 17-14 at the half, but 23 second half points coupled with a big defensive effort led to Clarion’s comeback win. Jordan Best led Clarion with 14 points, while Erica Selfridge had 13 points for the Bobcats, seven of which came from the charity stripe. Addison Shaftic led the Wolves with an eight point performance.

Karns City 45, DCC 36

A 17 point effort from Emma Johns was enough for Karns City to top DCC 45-36. A big first half gave the Gremlins a 10 point halftime lead, and Karns City was able to maintain the margin through the second half. Karns City had five players with five or more points, a testament to the balance of the now 4-1 Gremlins. Kayley Risser had a solid game for DCC, as she scored 14 points, making six field goals.

A-C Valley 36, Venango Catholic 18

A tenacious defensive effort by A-C Valley provided the necessary juice to defeat Venango Catholic 36-18. After A-C Valley took a three point lead into halftime, the Falcons gave up zero third quarter points to grow their lead to ten. A-C Valley then scored 14 in the final quarter to seal the deal. Baylee Bowser led the Falcons with nine points, while Andrea Meals tallied 8.

Punxsutawney 59, Redbank Valley 48

Punxsutawney stayed perfect, using a first half rush to defeat Redbank Valley 59-48. The Chucks took a 34-23 lead into halftime, which was more than enough to hold on for the win. Riley Presloid led the Chucks with 13 points while also tallying eight steals and six boards. Kierstin Riley added nine points and seven boards for Punxsutawney. Redbank Valley’s Madison Foringer led all scorers with 18.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.