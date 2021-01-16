Details Released on Corsica Woman Seriously Injured in Route 949 Crash

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Corsica woman.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:52 a.m. on Monday, January 11, on State Route 949, east of Monks Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County, involving 55-year-old Amanda E. Foringer, of Corsica, and 50-year-old Aaron W. Daugherty, of Corsica.

Police say Foringer was traveling southbound on Route 949 and traveled into the northbound lane while negotiating a right-hand curve. Her 2015 Ford Fiesta struck Daugherty’s 2012 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound. Following the impact, the Ford rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest facing northbound on the west berm of the roadway. The Toyota also rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest approximately 20 feet east of Route 949 down an embankment facing south.

According to police, multiple airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Police say Foringer suffered serious injuries and was taken by Jefferson County EMS to a landing zone where she was flown by STAT Medevac to Altoona Regional Hospital. She was not using a seat belt.

Jefferson County EMS transported Daugherty to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries. He was using a seat belt.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damages and were removed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Foringer was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Friday, January 15, 2021.

