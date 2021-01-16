James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City RD, Seneca, PA, passed away unexpectedly from an acute sudden illness.

Jim was born October 21, 1964, in Oil City to James C. Davis II (deceased) and Susan “Jeanne” Linehan of Oil City. He attended Oil City Schools in his earlier years until moving to Emlenton and Graduating from A.C. Valley in 1983 where he had the distinction of being crowned, “Prom King”.

Jim, known to many as “Jimmy” and “Jim Man” was a very outgoing person who made many friends in both Oil City and Emlenton.

On October 19, 2019, he married the true love of his life, his wife, Angela Slye Fenstermaker, who in loving him was sincerely influential in helping Jim become a better person. The time they spent together was the happiest of his life and all of his family are deeply sadden that their time together was cut short.

In his earlier years, he tended bar for numerous local establishments in Oil City making many lifelong friends. For the last 10 years, he was employed by Consolidated Container Company in Oil City.

Jim was an avid softball enthusiast playing in Emlenton, Oil City, and Dempseytown leagues. He was the founder and manager of the popular softball tournament team, “Crack Kills”. Playing for numerous local teams he cherished the memories and friends he made over the years. He was a passionate professional sports fan and his favorite teams included the LA Dodgers, Boston Celtics, and his true passion, the LA Rams. His family is sure he will be watching his Rams play on Saturday. “How about my Rams!”

Besides his wife and mother, Jim is survived by 5 brothers, John Davis and his wife Diana of Oil City, Jeffrey Davis and his wife Peg of President, Jason Davis and his wife Michelle of Wilmington DE, Eric Say and his wife Sarah, and Jason Say and his wife Liza both of Emlenton. Also surviving are 4 step children, Darrel, Katrina, Makayla, and Brian Fenstermaker. His in-laws include Merritt and Patti Slye who loved Jim as their own. Jim will also be missed by 14 nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Lastly, a special uncle, John “Clipp” Linehan, survives.

Jim was a very gregarious, personable, and loved by his family, friends, and his devoted dogs, Mopah and Zeus. Jim was truly one of kind and as he was quoted many times, “Often imitated but never duplicated!”

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Julie Davis.

Visitation will be Monday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 in the Reinsel Funeral Home with COVID guidelines being observed. Please wear a mask to the funeral home.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday at Reinsel Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor John Bush of the Pine City church presiding.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

