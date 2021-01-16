Janice Marie Yeany (Kriebel), 76, of New Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with dementia and complications from COVID-19.

Janice is survived by her four children, Kimberly Pride (Keith) of Philadelphia, PA, Cheri Hornberger (Tim) of Fairmount City, PA, Dr. Carl R. Kriebel, Jr. of Richlands, NC, and Jacqueline Kriebel, Esq. of San Antonio, TX; eight grandchildren, Kane and Kara Pride, Shane and Seth Magness, Jackson and Grace Kriebel, and Maiya and Ethan Rupp, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Born on March 26, 1944, in Hawthorn, Pennsylvania, Janice was the daughter of the late Russell and Marjorie (Shick) Yeany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Russell Yeany, Jr. and Ronald Yeany, Sr., and a sister-in-law, Connie Yeany.

Janice attended Redbank Valley High School with the class of 1962, and spent her working career in sales and interior design, most notably with Home Interiors & Gifts where she won top sales awards. She found great satisfaction mentoring young women in business and encouraging them not to sit on the sidelines of life. She instilled a love of books in her children and she was very proud of their accomplishments as they went on to obtain master’s or professional degrees in their chosen fields of nursing, education, dentistry and law. She was far ahead of her time in teaching her children the values of independence, compassion, and social justice.

Janice enjoyed traveling and finding new experiences, even learning to snowboard at age 59. Her creative talents were legendary from the time she was a young mother, staying up all night to sew Easter dresses for her daughters, baking mountains of homemade bread with her Aunt Nadine next door, and designing floral arrangements for family weddings. She was gifted with the ability to transform the ordinary to spectacular with just a few creative touches, whether it was redecorating a room, or helping with a grade school project.

In recent years she could be found walking by the Redbank Creek and feeding a beloved swan that she’d dubbed “Pretty Boy.” She insisted on ordering “extra” of everything and shared with others using that same generous measure. Her family and friends will greatly miss her enthusiasm for life and her laughter and energy that could light up a room.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s name to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242.

Arrangements are under the direction of Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com. Interment will be in Shannondale Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

