John F. Sobina, 95, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.

He was born on July 10, 1925, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Mary (Biegaj) Sobina. He grew up in Oil City before moving to Ravenna and then Lakewood, Ohio.

John served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and was a life member of the Elks Club and both the Pulaski and the Polish National Alliance Clubs of Oil City. He was also a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. He worked for both the Pennsylvania Railroad and the United Transportation Union before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Martin, Joseph, Stanley, Anthony, Frank, Stella, Sophie. and Lottie, John was preceded in death by his son, John David Sobina. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ann (Mel) Dennis and Barbara (Mark) Oberholtzer; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Mark, and Jeff; 6 great grandchildren, Maddie, Savanna, MacKenzie, Kylee, Tanner, and Ben, and many nieces and nephews.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Condolences and memories of John can be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.

