Margaret “Peg” Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, January 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret was born in Salem Township, Clarion County, on September 17, 1931. She was the daughter of the late James and Virginia Ellen Detar Fleming. She was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School. Peg was a long time active member of the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ in Lamartine where she taught Sunday school for more than thirty years and was a member of the Ladies Aide Society. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, flower gardening, and working in her yard and mowing. Peg was fond of her dog, “Toby.” She worked on the Rockland Twp. Election Board for many years.

Peg is survived by her husband, Ralph R. “Toot” Umstead, whom she married in Clymer, New York on June 2, 1950. Also surviving is her son, Dan W. Umstead of Lake City, and her daughter, Tammy L. McHenry and her husband, Chris, of Nineveh; three grandchildren, Melinda “Mindy” Musch and her husband, Kyle, of Columbus, OH, Skyler McHenry of Emlenton, and Brooke McHenry of Nineveh; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl and Karen Umstead of Cranberry, Idabelle Hogue of DuBois, Daunice Umstead of Franklin and Genny Umstead of Rochester NY, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Stanley, and Paul Fleming; a sister, Dorothy Dick, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ in Lamartine with church pastor, Rev. Chris Lewis, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Umstead’s name may be made to the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 238, Lamartine, PA, 16375, or to the Venango County Humane Society 286 S. Main St. Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton. To send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

