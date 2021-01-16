Say What?!: Dog Missing in Stolen Car Returned After Two Weeks

DENVER, Co. – A dog stolen in Denver on New Year’s Day inside an unlocked car was returned to its owner after being missing for two weeks.

Donna Lopez told police she left her black SUV in the parking lot of a convenience store with her Australian cattle dog, Spitfire, inside.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.