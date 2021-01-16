John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021, in the Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

John was born in Haarlem, Netherlands on September 2, 1952, to Hendrika Maria Bohlen and Christian Bohlen. He immigrated with his parents to North America at age 3 and lived in the Clarion area for most of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Clarion Area High School (senior picture shown).

John was preceded in death by his father, Christian, in 2006, and is survived by his mother, Hendrika, age 92, and his siblings, Margaret Copeland and Robert Christian.

In his early 20’s, John was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a mental disorder that largely robbed John of peace of mind and the ability to live a normal life.

Hendrika recalls, “John was an excellent student in high school and the top of his science classes at Clarion State College, but suddenly his grades dropped from As to Cs. We knew something was wrong. He began acting very strangely, could not hold jobs, and then came suicide attempts. John spent most of his life in group and nursing homes in the Clarion area and Marienville. Before he passed, John told us he had a very happy youth but his adult years were difficult. How happy and free he will be!”

John is remembered as a very kind, mature, and enterprising young man. His talents included making telescopes, producing abstract art, and playing the piano. His art was featured locally in an art show and many people enjoyed listening to his piano playing over the years. While still in high-school, John taught Sunday school in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and prior to his illness he was ordained an elder.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Clarion Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.