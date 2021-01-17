Bill and Carol Black Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Bill and Carol (Rex) Black, of Cranberry, Pa., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Sunday, January 17th, 2021. The happy couple wed on January 17th, 1971, and the ceremony was officiated by Gene Link.

Carol (Rex) Black is the daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn Rex of Elmo, Pa. Carol retired from Allegheny Valley Elementary School where she loved teaching her second-grade students.

Bill Black is the son of the late Charles and Maxine Black of Knox, Pa. Bill is retired as a Command Sergeant Major from the U.S. Army Reserves and also as a gym teacher at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School.

They have three children: Ben Black, of Shippenville; Becky and Woody Whitling, of Summerville; and Jake and Leigh Black, of Knox. They also have six grandchildren: Samantha and Anthony Brown, of Chatham, Illinois; Sarah Black, of Oakmont; Corra Black and Bella Black, of Knox; Cole Whitling and Cody Whitling, of Summerville; and three step-grandchildren; Jake and Gracie Whitling, of Bloomfield, New Jersey; Matt Whitling, of Fairmount City; and Chris Whitling, of Royersford, Pa.

Their family is their pride and joy. They are very devoted parents and grandparents and have attended many, many events to support their children and grandchildren. They never like to miss anything their family is involved in. When they aren’t spending time with family, the couple enjoys antiquing, riding bicycles, working out at the YMCA, going for walks, spending time outdoors, spending time with friends, and cruising in their ’57 Chevy Bel Air. Carol is a member of the Knox Book Club. Bill is a member of the Knox Lions Club and the Knox American Legion Post #720 Honor Guard.

