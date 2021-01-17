 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Two Emlenton Women Face Harassment Charges Following Altercation

Sunday, January 17, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

arrestEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say two Emlenton women face harassment charges following an altercation on Thursday evening.

According to police, around 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 39-year-old Stephanie Graham, of Emlenton, and 25-year-old Bryanna Bowser, of Emlenton, were involved in a physical altercation on Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Both were cited for Harassment through District Magisterial Court 28-3-04.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.