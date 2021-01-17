Two Emlenton Women Face Harassment Charges Following Altercation

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say two Emlenton women face harassment charges following an altercation on Thursday evening.

According to police, around 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 39-year-old Stephanie Graham, of Emlenton, and 25-year-old Bryanna Bowser, of Emlenton, were involved in a physical altercation on Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Both were cited for Harassment through District Magisterial Court 28-3-04.

