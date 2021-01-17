A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

