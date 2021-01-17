All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jim Brown
Jim Brown served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: James A. “Jim” Brown
Born: November 23, 1926
Died: August 3, 2020
Hometown: Bruin, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He served his community as a longtime member of the Martinsburg Church in Bruin.
He was laid to rest in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
