C.H.A.M.P Student-Athlete of the Month: Clarion’s Erica Selfridge

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Erica Selfridge as December’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Erica is a senior at Clarion Area High School where she participates in volleyball and basketball and is a member of the choir. Erica’s hobbies include shopping, spending time with her pets, puzzles, and watching TV.

Erica’s future plans are to go to college and play volleyball at a college/university yet to be decided. Her favorite sports memory is “winning the state championship and celebrating with the community.”

Erica states the most inspiring people in her life are “my coaches because they have shaped me not only on the court but to be a better person.” Erica would like to give her thanks for the athletic opportunities she has had and for her teammates who she feels she could not have achieved anything without.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank DE Sports, Inc. and Sweet Basil for sponsoring November’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Erica has been awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

