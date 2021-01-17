 

D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Union Boys Win vs. North Clarion

Sunday, January 17, 2021 @ 07:01 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Caiden-Rainey-Union-Atzeni-1536x907Around the League: Jan 16-17, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

Missing your team? Email scores and stats to sports@d9sports.com.

Boys Results

Union 55, North Clarion 40

The Union Knights put in a solid defensive shift to triumph over North Clarion 55-40. Caden Rainey led all scorers with 19 points, scoring eight of his 19 points from the free-throw line. Carter Terwint added nine points for Union, and Brock Jordan tallied 8 for the Knights. Union had only a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but a big 19-6 fourth-quarter run powered Union to victory.

Collin Schmader tallied 14 points for North Clarion, having made four threes in the contest. Aiden Hartle also scored in double figures for the Wolves, adding 10 points.


