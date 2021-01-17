 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Hearing for Clarion Woman Charged With Hitting Man With ‘Glass Turkey,’ Kicking Him in the Face Set for Tuesday

Sunday, January 17, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman who allegedly hit a man on the head with a glass turkey and kicked him in the face during a dispute is due in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Tiffany Nichole Divins is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early December at a residence in Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:40 p.m. on December 7, at a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township, Tiffany Divins was involved in an argument that turned physical with a known male victim.

During the argument, Divins reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head with a “glass turkey,” according to the complaint, then threw a remote at him, and kicked him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Divins was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 p.m. on December 7.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.