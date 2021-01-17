Hearing for Clarion Woman Charged With Hitting Man With ‘Glass Turkey,’ Kicking Him in the Face Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman who allegedly hit a man on the head with a glass turkey and kicked him in the face during a dispute is due in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Tiffany Nichole Divins is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early December at a residence in Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:40 p.m. on December 7, at a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township, Tiffany Divins was involved in an argument that turned physical with a known male victim.

During the argument, Divins reportedly hit the victim on the back of the head with a “glass turkey,” according to the complaint, then threw a remote at him, and kicked him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Divins was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 p.m. on December 7.

