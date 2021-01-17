Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born December 21, 1945, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Audley H. and Margaret E. (Cummings) Hart. After graduating from Franklin High School, Richard enlisted to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army Intelligence Agency during the Vietnam War Era. After 9 years of service, he was Honorably discharged and lived in Charleston, SC.

For 27 years, Richard was a Telephone Service Technician for Bell South in Charleston. Following his retirement, he moved back to his home state of Pennsylvania, living in Warren and most recently Franklin.

A man of the woods, Richard could often be found doing things outdoors. He was an avid hunter and loved to spend the long hours outside waiting for the perfect game to cross his path.

Left to cherish his memory are his two brothers, James Hart and his wife, Jean, and Joseph Hart, Sr. and his wife, Tina; his sister, Georigia C. “Cheryl” Casias; his six nephews, Joseph Hart, Jr., Eric Hart, Matt Wyatt, Curt Casias, Craig Casias, and Jay Casias; and by his three nieces, Jenna Hart, Riley Hart, and Kelsey Hart; and by numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, John Hart.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there was no public visitation.

Funeral services for Richard will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s honor to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O Box 784, Franklin, PA, 16323, and/or to a charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

