Susan Klingler, age 71 of Clarion, died January 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Pittsburgh on May 5, 1949, to the late Charles R. and Lois (Craig) Slater Stahlman.

Susan was a graduate of Clarion Area High school in 1967. She owned and operated Klingler’s Alley Cuts and Curls in Clarion. Susan married Frederick L. Klingler on August 1, 1970, he survives. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Susan was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and Eastern Star Chapter.

Susan is survived by her husband, Fred; one son, John (Kris) Klingler of Sharpsville; two brothers, Charles (Brenda) Slater Jr. of Cornelius, NC, and Michael Slater of DuBois. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brooke Bowser and Brandon (Jenae) Bowser; and two great-grandchildren, Odin and Sloan Bowser.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Dr. Alden Stahlman.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA, 16214. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 3:00pm with Rev. Jake Jacobson of the Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

Due to Gov. Wolf’s mandate we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center: 150 Doctors Lane Ste. 1 Clarion, Pa 16214.

