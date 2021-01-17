 

Traffic Stop on Route 36 Leads to Firearms Violation, Drug Arrest

Sunday, January 17, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PoliceELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 36 led to the arrest of a Sigel man for a firearms violation and drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, January 14, at 11:09 a.m., Jared Paul Thomas, of Sigel, was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville for a summary traffic violation on State Route 36, near Ferguson Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, through the course of the traffic stop, it was found that Thomas was in possession of two firearms within the vehicle without having a valid concealed carry permit. After searching the vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, the firearms were seized along with numerous drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics.

It was determined that Thomas was driving while under the influence of an unknown drug at the time of the traffic stop, police say.

Numerous criminal charges will be filed through Magisterial District Office 54-3-03.


