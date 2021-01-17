Doris M. Lawrence, age 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.

She was born on July 28, 1927, in Clarion to the late Charles Mason and Lulu Ann (Himes) Lawrence.

Doris worked for G.C. Murphy for 47 years. She enjoyed working on puzzles, bowling, volunteering at the food bank, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Doris is survived by one brother, Howard (Bo) Lawrence. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Roslyn (Richard) Beerbower, Karen (Bob) Frazier, Suellen (Jim) Gourley, Ann (John) Brooks, John (Sherri) Lawrence, Janet (Dwight) Knight, Tom (Patsy) Lawrence, Doris “Mitzi” (Larry) Bish, James (Rosie) Lawrence and Donald (Leslie) Lawrence. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews that are out of town. Also survived by her special friends, Martha and Fred Glosser and Marilyn Mikolusky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Charles, Everett, Donald, Newell “Ross”, and Gerald Lawrence; and two sisters, Helen Knorpp and Lois DeVore.

Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street Clarion, PA, 16214. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11am. Interment will follow in Clarion Cemetery.

Due to Gov. Wolf’s mandate we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

