Woman Raped in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a rape that recently occurred in Oil City.

Franklin-based State Police responded to UPMC Northwest Hospital for an alleged sexual assault that was reported by a victim, a 24-year-old Seneca woman. Upon PSP’s arrival, it was learned from the victim that she was in Oil City between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, and 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, when the assault took place. The victim related that the assault occurred near Colbert Avenue, by the Allegheny River.

Police say no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitivity of the case.

The investigation is on-going.

