Area Man Arrested for Punching Woman Due Back in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An East Brady man is facing a hearing tomorrow on assault charges for allegedly punching a woman during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Anthony Theodore Beiter is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:15 p.m. on January 19.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Beiter is currently free on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in East Brady in December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Borough Police responded around 5:40 p.m. on December 17, to a report of a physical domestic incident at a location on Water Street in East Brady after a witness reported two adults outside fighting with a child nearby.

At the scene, police spoke to the caller who reported there had been two adults outside fighting along with a child who had asked the adults to stop fighting. The witness also told police she could hear a female inside the house yelling for help and screaming. The witness said the man had then gone outside the residence screaming for the child to “shut up.” The witness then pointed out the house in question, the complaint states.

Police then went to the house indicated and knocked on the door, which was answered by a known female. Police observed the woman had blood coming from the left side of her lip. Police then asked the woman what had occurred, the complaint states.

The victim told police that she and Anthony Theodore Beiter had been arguing and Beiter then told her to leave. He then began packing a bag for her and her two-year-old child, and he then took her phone. She began to yell so that someone could hear her for them to call the police since she did not have her phone, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police Beiter hit her in the face, causing bleeding, while she was holding her two-year-old child. She said he then poured beer on her head and locked her and her daughter outside for a few minutes. The victim reported that when she and her child got back inside, Beiter poured vinegar into her child’s mouth. She noted that the neighbors then came over to see what was going on, and Beiter then left in an unknown direction in a Toyota RAV4. She told police she did not know where he went, the complaint states.

Photographs were taken of the injuries to the victim, and it is noted that she was able to find a place to stay for the night.

Police then went to speak to the neighbor who stated she heard the fight which began around 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The neighbor said she heard a loud tumbling and an individual start to scream, along with crying. She noted that the noise then died down, but about 15 minutes later, she heard things being thrown around and more screaming, including a female yelling: “Stay away from me and stay away from her,” and, “Don’t touch me.” She said the noise stopped again for about 20 minutes, then there was more screaming and she heard: “Don’t touch me,” again, according to the complaint.

Beiter was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 12:15 p.m. on December 18.

