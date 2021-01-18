Clarion County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths Since Saturday; 145 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths since Saturday, while Forest County reported an additional 145 cases.

Clarion County’s total number of cases has reached 2,346, and the death toll has reached 62.

Neighboring Forest County’s total number of cases has reached 730, while the death toll remains at nine.

In Venango County, 45 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 2,922, and two additional deaths has increased the death toll to 64.

Jefferson County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, bringing county’s total number of cases to 2,922, and the death toll to 64.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today also confirmed as of noon, January 18, that there were 10,068 additional positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, January 16, bringing the statewide total to 771,845.

As of noon, Monday, January 18, there were 202 new deaths reported for a total of 19,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/17/21 & 01/18/21 – 10,068

01/16/21 – 7,166

01/15/21 – 6,047

01/14/21 – 7,175

01/13/21 – 7,619

01/12/21 – 7,275

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

