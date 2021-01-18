Clarion Little League Baseball And Softball Prepares for the 2021 Season

CLARION CO., Pa. – Online registration for the 2021 Clarion Little League season is now available.

(Submitted by Rob Rinker — Clarion Little League)

The organization has served the Clarion area for 70 years and provides youth baseball and softball programs to students from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and Immaculate Conception in addition to local homeschool and cyber school students.

Divisions for ages 5-16 include softball and baseball (both offering minor, little, junior and senior leagues) as well as tee ball.

No child is turned away regardless of player skillset or economic hardship.

Early registration is offered to reduce participant expense. A family package allows for additional savings when multiple children sign up. The early (discount) registration ends on February 13th.

Online registration information is available here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.