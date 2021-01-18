Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Throwing Dog Leash at Woman Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing tomorrow on charges for allegedly throwing a dog leash at a woman, bruising her face.

Court documents indicate 63-year-old Kent Craig Hilliard is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 p.m. on January 19, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Rimersburg Borough residence earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:20 a.m. on January 4, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a report of an “open line” 9-1-1 call from a residence on Acme Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

It was reported that the dispatcher heard yelling and screaming from the residence, but when the dispatcher attempted to call the number back, he/she was unable to do so.

Officer Smith, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, arrived at the scene and was able to make contact with the caller, a known female victim. Prior to speaking to the victim, Officer Smith located a male and had him wait outside.

According to the complaint, when questioned, the victim reported that she was talking to Kent Hilliard when he became angry and began threatening her. She stated that he then grabbed a dog leash out of her hand and rolled it into a ball. The victim then told Hilliard she was calling the police.

The victim reported that as she was crossing the room to grab the phone, Hilliard threw the leash at her, striking her on the right side of her cheek, leaving a red mark and bruising. He then began yelling at her, so she had to put the phone down, leaving the call to 9-1-1 open, according to the complaint.

After speaking to the victim, Officer Smith then questioned Hilliard about the incident.

According to the complaint, Hilliard reported he was talking to the victim when she began to yell at him. He told Officer Smith that he took the dog leash from the victim to get her attention and went on to say that he had walked away, and the victim kept asking him for the leash, so he threw the leash on the bed.

Bruising and red marks were observed on the side of the victim’s face, the complaint notes.

Hilliard was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:15 p.m. on January 4.

