Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.

Born November 23, 1944, in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn E. and Phyllis (Exley) Spangler.

Jerry was a graduate of Clarion University and received his master’s degree from Kent State University. Jerry retired from the Department of Community and Economic Development where he served for many years as Regional Director of 24 counties of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Jerry was a member of Silver Spring Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder, a Deacon, and a longtime member of the choir. Jerry faithfully volunteered with Downtown Daily Bread for many years and was also a member of Eureka-West Shore Lodge No. 302 F&AM. Jerry was a gifted woodworker and enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Sue Ann (Shumaker) Spangler; a daughter, Melissa Ann Chapman; her husband, Edward, and their daughter, Noelle of Columbia, MD; three sisters, Kathy Spangler of Lititz, Julie Spangler and husband Robert Horton of Pittsburgh, and Kenda Hammer and husband David of Gibsonia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held when family and friends are able to gather in a safe manner. Private interment will take place at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

MALPEZZI FUNERAL HOME, INC. is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.