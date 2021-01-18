Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born May 30, 1940, in Franklin, he was the son of Ralph B. and Dorothy (McChesney) Hall.

On September 24, 1960, Larry married the former Mary E. Sullivan, together he and “Liz” enjoyed 60 wonderful years.

In 1994, Larry retired from Franklin Steel after a 30 year career. He belonged to the Local Steelworkers Union.



Larry was a member of the Cooperstown Community Church of God.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and was an avid Steeler and Nascar fan. Larry also was a talented woodworker and sang with the BarberTones, and a barbershop quartet. There was huge spot in Larry’s heart for animals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved Liz.

Surviving is his wife, Mary E. Hall of Franklin; four daughters, Jackie (Jeff) Reynolds or Franklin, Laura (Edwin) Snyder of Radcliff, KY, Lisa (David) Cook of Franklin, Christine (Sam) Wetzel of Franklin; and one son, Thomas (Kris) Hall of Butler.

Larry is also survived by two brothers, Jack (Peg) Hall of Franklin and Ronald Hall of Cooperstown; 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Eric) Phenicie, Nicole (Ryan) Morgan, Matthew Buckley, Brooke Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Abraham Montgomery, Dustin (Emily) Snyder, Lindsay (James) Kennedy, Aubrianna (Joey) Herrman, Paige LeMier, Carter LeMier, Kayla (Harry) Schneider, and Kaitlin (Carl) Johnston; and 12 great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Kathleen Bell; one brother, David Hall; and one sister in law, Marianne Hall.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A private funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 19, 2021 which will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

He will be buried in Franklin Cemetery.

The Hall family suggests memorials be made in Larry’s name to the Venango Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346 or the Make a Wish Foundation 707 Grant Street #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.hufffuneral.com/.

