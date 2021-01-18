Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, January 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born September 6, 1941, in Kaneville, he was a son of the late Vernon and Mariam Leona Pritchard Spence.

A 1960 graduate of Oil City High School, he went on to work as a draftsman for Oilwell Supply in Oil City and Cooper Bessemer in Grove City, retiring after working for 36 years.

Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He had participated in several softball and bowling leagues over the years, and had been a member of the Pulaski Club in Oil City.

He loved to travel, especially to country music festivals and concerts. In the summer of 1979, he took his kids on a 12-13 week road trip through 37 states, stopping at every historical place or state park along the way.

He was married to the former Jean J. Braden for many years, and they remained close friends.

In addition to Jean, Larry is survived by three children, Barbara Cook and her fiancé Michael Treadway of Fruitland Park, FL, Steven Spence of Oil City, and James Spence of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Joel Rekiel, Matthew Rekiel, Cody Spence, Amber Cook, Kaitlyn Spence, Jason Spence, and Brady Spence; and two great grandchildren, Tai and Mira Jane Spence, with another great grandchild due in June.

Also surviving is a brother, Randall Spence and his wife Dorothy of Avon Lake, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Vernon and Norm Spence; and two sisters, Arlene Hulsizer and Winifred Wright.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 19, from 5 to 7 pm. We respectfully ask that all attending wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing.

A funeral service will be held privately for the family.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Oil City Salvation Army at 217 Sycamore Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.