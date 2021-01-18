Police Investigating Theft at Emlenton Truck Plaza

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of theft at the Emlenton Truck Plaza that occurred earlier this month.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, Franklin-based State Police received a call in regard to a retail theft at the Emlenton Truck Plaza in Scrubgrass Township on January 6.

Police say upon investigation, the identity of the individual involved in the theft was discovered, and video surveillance of the incident was obtained.

According to police, the following items were stolen:

– 9MM earbuds and mic, valued at $9.99

– Mobile Spec earbuds, valued at $24.99

– LED beam lights, valued at $14.99

– socket set, valued at $16.99

– 10′ Mobile Spec cable, valued at $9.99

– remote microphone, valued at $21.99

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

