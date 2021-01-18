Police Respond to Weather-Related Crash on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say weather conditions were a factor in a crash that occurred early Saturday evening in Tionesta Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, on State Route 36, just south of the Tionesta Dam, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling behind a 2016 Mazda 3, both traveling north on State Route 36, which was snow-covered and icy at the time. The Mazda had its four-way hazard lights activated and was traveling approximately 15 miles per hour, while the Blazer was traveling approximately 25 miles per hour.

According to police, the Blazer attempted to apply pressure to the brakes, but due to the ice- and snow-covered roadway, the tires could not gain traction. The Blazer then struck the Mazda from behind, causing minor functional damage.

No injuries were reported.

The names of the drivers involved were not released.

