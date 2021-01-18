Richard J. “Dicky” Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 PM Friday, January 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

He was born June 12, 1968, in Oil City, a beloved son of Richard M. and the late: Cheryl Ann Sanner Swartz.

He attended Franklin High School.

Dicky loved car racing, and demo derby. He enjoyed building car engines, working on cars, and tinkering in his garage. He liked fishing, hunting, camping with his family, swimming, and kayaking as his health permitted. He looked forward to sharing quality time with his family, friends, and his dogs; and especially looked forward to the times he was able to be with his grandchildren. He loved drinking Busch beer!

He was a member of The First Baptist Church in Franklin.

Dicky really loved working at Leonardo’s Restaurant in Franklin for his sister, Pamela and her husband, Carlo. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He is survived by his children, Ashley Swartz, Cheryl Swartz, Amber Swartz, and Richard Swartz all of Sharon; in addition to seventeen grandchildren.

He is also survived by his father, Richard M. Swartz of Franklin; a brother, Jason Swartz of Franklin; and by a sister, Pamela R. Alfeo and her husband, Carlo also of Franklin; his fiancé, Samantha Laing of Franklin; two step-daughters, Jamme Fike and her husband William; and Misty Nalepa all of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Corey Swartz; two brothers, Robert and Steven Swartz; two nephews, Steven Swartz, Jr. and Reese Edward Swartz; a niece, Jessica Ashley Swartz; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and by his beloved lifelong friend, Tom Baird.

Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Private funeral services will be conducted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

