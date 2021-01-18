Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Rd., Titusville passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on October 14, 1927, in Oil City to the late James and Genevieve (Stevenson) Randolph.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School, class 1945. She attended the Oil City School of Nursing and went on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she obtained her degree in nursing.

Ruth was employed by several area hospitals and retired as the nursing supervisor at Polk Center. During her college years she was very proud to have been a nanny for one of Oil City’s prominent families.

She was a member of St. Titus Church in Titusville, a former member of the Titusville Women’s Club, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, and through the Read program volunteered in Meadville at ARC of Crawford County.

Ruth enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, picking wild flowers, watching Jeopardy, and loved animals, especially her dog, Bear.

She is survived by a daughter, Dottie MacPherson and husband Philip of Titusville; 2 grandchildren, Stephanie Turner and Daniel MacPherson of Titusville; 2 great-grandchildren, Brock and Mackenzie Turner; 5 step-children, Jim Galletta and wife Kim, Tony, Charlie and Joe Galletta, Pam Galletta Webb; a step son-in-law, Patrick Opelt; Step-grandchildren, Charlie, Calvin and John Urey whom she loved as her own along with other step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Galletta, Sr. on November 15, 2009; a sister, Dorothy Miller; a step-daughter, Angela Galletta Opelt; and a former husband, Donald F. Farquharson.

No services are being observed at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.