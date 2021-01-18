 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Threatening SnapChat Post Leads to Charges for Area Man

Monday, January 18, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

snapchatBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a threatening post on the social media app SnapChat has led to significant charges for one local man.

According to police, around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, Ryan Christopher McConnell, 24, of Butler, was arrested after he posted a photo of himself on SnapChat holding an AR-15 rifle and a canister of ammunition with a caption at the bottom that stated: “Ready for school!”

The photo was then reported through an FBI tip database.

Police say upon McConnell’s arrest, the AR-15 rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and two cell phones were seized.

McConnel was charged with numerous assault charges as well as terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, according to police.

He was lodged in the Butler County Jail to await arraignment on the charges.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.