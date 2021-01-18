Threatening SnapChat Post Leads to Charges for Area Man

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a threatening post on the social media app SnapChat has led to significant charges for one local man.

According to police, around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, Ryan Christopher McConnell, 24, of Butler, was arrested after he posted a photo of himself on SnapChat holding an AR-15 rifle and a canister of ammunition with a caption at the bottom that stated: “Ready for school!”

The photo was then reported through an FBI tip database.

Police say upon McConnell’s arrest, the AR-15 rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and two cell phones were seized.

McConnel was charged with numerous assault charges as well as terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, according to police.

He was lodged in the Butler County Jail to await arraignment on the charges.

