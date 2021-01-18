Clarion School Board Limits Tax Increases, Sets Non-Resident Tuition at $8,500

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board unanimously approved a resolution at its January meeting to hold any tax increase for the 2021-22 school year within the state limits.

While the board has not yet adopted a budget or established a tax rate, the index for the next fiscal year is three percent, and the school board agreed not to exceed that index.

Voting for the resolution were Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

The board also tabled an administrative request to consider a payment of $21,665.48 to P. R. Brown Busing, Inc. for specialized transportation miles that would have been driven had specialized student placements not been closed in November and December 2020 at the contracted price of $1.70/mile.

The specialized transportation was contracted, but these classes were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is possible that the school district could apply for a subsidy for the miles and receive 40 percent for this type of payment. Another possibility is a supplemental PPP grant.

Superintendent Joe Carrico said he had a discussion with Brown following the board’s last work session and was requested to put the item on the agenda. Brown will compensate the drivers if he receives the payment.

Non-resident tuition fees for 2021-2022 were set at $8,500.00 annually.

The policy states that “in addition to the tuition, parents will be charged the cost of any special services which a student may require, including but not limited to special education services, section 504 services, and examination and registration fees. Failure of the parents/guardians to abide by the terms and conditions of this written tuition agreement may result in withdrawal of permission for the non-resident student to attend Clarion Area School District.”

Carrico requested and received permission to invite a legal firm that could provide a more “holistic” look at education. Carrico said he is satisfied with their current solicitor Christy Logue, of Logue & Urik, P.C., for local matters, but a firm that specializes in educational issues could also benefit the school district.

The board also approved the 2019 Tax Collectors Audit as presented.

McGill, Power, Bell and Associates, LLP stated: “We were engaged to report on the schedule of cash receipts, disbursements, and balance due to Clarion Area School District by taxing jurisdiction, which accompanies the financial statement. Concerning the supplementary information, we made certain inquiries of management and evaluating the form, content, and methods of preparing the information to determine that the information complies with the cash basis of accounting, the method of preparing it has not changed from the prior period, and the information is appropriate and complete about our audit of the accounting records used to prepare the financial statement.”

Personnel items included the following:

Retirement

Tim Kriebel – Custodian – April 30, 2021

Resignation

John Stiglitz – Assistant Jr. High Wrestling Coach

Appointments

Dave Eggleton- Head Varsity Football Coach Step 5 $4,629

Randy Cathcart – Assistant Jr. High Wrestling Coach Max Step $3,488

Nurse Substitute

Mary Jo Bettwy

Volunteer

Kaitlyn Wenner – Softball

Board and Committee Meetings for February

February 2, 2021

Committee – Faculties

Work Session

February 9, 2021

Committee – Finance

Board Meeting

