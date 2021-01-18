Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.

Born August 17, 1953, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late George and Rose Hritz.

Ken graduated from Leechburg High School in 1971. He received his Biology degree from Westminster College, followed with a Master of Education from Clarion University.

On August 1, 1981, he married the former Charlene Motzer who survives.

He attended First Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

Ken was a Biology/Environmental Science teacher at West Forest High School for 35 years, retiring in 2010. His interest in Environmental Science lead to coaching students in Envirothon competitions. Throughout his career as a teacher, he coached basketball, golf, baseball, and volleyball. He established the Ski Club and remained the advisor for several years into retirement.

Ken’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He shared his knowledge and love of the outdoors with them through camping, hiking, skiing, fishing, hunting, and golfing. He enjoyed planning bike and travel trips as well as cooking and entertaining for family and friends. Ken and his wife spent many hours biking along the Clarion River in Cook Forest and local Rails to Trails. Their travels were oftentimes centered on visiting friends and exploring National Parks.

Ken was a PIAA softball umpire for 31 years. He was a member of the Marienville Rod and Gun Club and American Legion Post 066 in Clarion.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his daughter, Sara Ivey and her husband, Josh of Cranberry Township and son, Ryan Hritz of Cranberry Township. He is also survived by his brothers, George Hritz and wife Teresa, Don Hritz and wife Dianne, and Tom Hritz and wife Regina; mother-in-law, Virginia Motzer; brother-in-law, Dennis Motzer and wife, Susan; sisters-in-law, Beverly Osten and husband Allan, Brenda Mazzocchi and husband Tony, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close and lifelong friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Michael Hritz; and father-in-law, Bill Motzer.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Ken’s honor may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Dr., Seneca PA, 16346.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

