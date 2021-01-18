 

Woman Busted Using Facebook to Purchase Meth

Monday, January 18, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

meth-newSUBARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman who was caught utilizing Facebook to purchase methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate the Subarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Autumn Delmar Meehan, of Franklin, on January 15.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 27, 2020, Sugarcreek Borough Police were advised of a drug investigation and the sale of illegal guns by a person not to possess guns that occurred in December 2019.

The complaint states that during the investigation of these reports, police gathered information through a search warrant on a Facebook account belonging to Autumn Meehan.

According to the complaint, police discovered that Meehan was using the account to facilitate the acquisition of methamphetamine for herself and others. Police also found that Meehan was in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Meehan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:30 p.m. on January 15, on the following charges:

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on January 20, with Judge Lowrey presiding.


