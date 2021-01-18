 

Woman Faces Possession With Intent to Distribute Charges Following Traffic Stop

Monday, January 18, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

marijuana-arrestBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop on North Main Street Extension in Center Township.

According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Joelle Thorhauer, of Renfrew, was pulled over on North Main Street Extension, in Center Township, Butler County, around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, for summary traffic violations.

A legal search of her vehicle, a 1996 Dodge Chrysler, yielded suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, related paraphernalia and packaging, and a pistol.

Charged for PWID (Possession With Intent to Distribute), DUI, and related drug and traffic offenses are pending and will be filed.


