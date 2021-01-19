A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered flurries before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

