Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Marvelous Maple Fudge

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe makes 64 pieces of marvelous maple fudge!

Ingredients

1 teaspoon plus 1 cup butter, divided
2 cups packed brown sugar

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
1 teaspoon maple flavoring
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Line an 8-in. square pan with foil; grease foil with 1 teaspoon butter.

-Cube remaining butter. In a large saucepan, combine cubed butter, brown sugar, and milk. Bring to a full boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.

-Stir in maple flavoring, vanilla, and salt. Add confectioners’ sugar; beat on medium speed 2 minutes or until smooth. Immediately spread into prepared pan. Cool completely.

-Using foil, lift fudge out of the pan. Remove foil; cut into 1-in. squares. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


