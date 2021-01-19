Clarion County Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on January 19.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,353, and the death toll remains at 62.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on January 19, leaving its total cases at 730 and its death toll at nine.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 19, there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/19/21 – 5,341

01/18/21 – 4,045

01/17/21 – 6,023

01/16/21 – 7,166

01/15/21 – 6,047

01/14/21 – 7,175

01/13/21 – 7,619

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4302 29 4331 90 Butler 11757 97 11854 290 (1 new) Clarion 2346 7 2353 62 Clearfield 5136 32 5168 76 (2 new) Crawford 5596 24 5620 115 (1 new) Elk 1947 36 1983 27 Forest 730 0 730 9 Indiana 4519 35 4554 143 (3 new) Jefferson 2294 18 2312 63 (1 new) McKean 2292 22 2314 49 (2 new) Mercer 7018 41 7059 196 (3 new) Venango 2922 11 2933 64 Warren 1869 3 1872 73

There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 18, there were 77 new deaths reported for a total of 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 78,481 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,995 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,204 cases among employees, for a total of 71,199 at 1,521 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 10,041 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,569 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 18:

477,929 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 340,947 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 68,491 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 477,929 doses administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

