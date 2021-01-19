D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Redbank Valley Wins Big

Around the League: January 18, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

Clarion 73, Punxsutawney 57

Clarion’s impressive offense continued to be effective as Clarion defeated Punxsutawney 73-57 in a high-scoring affair. Clarion’s Cal German put together another spectacular performance, scoring 33 points while adding six boards, six assists, and four steals. Beau Verdill supported Clarion with a solid 14 point 10 rebound double-double, and Hunter Craddock chipped in with 12 points.

Nick Humble led the Chucks with 28 points, getting almost all of his work done inside the arc. Gabe Kentgersky also had a nice night, tallying 16 for Punxsutawney. Clarion jumps to 3-1 with the win, having won three games in a row.

DuBois Central Catholic 57, Moniteau 42

DCC trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, but the Cardinals went on a scoring tear and never looked back as they comfortably defeated Moniteau 57-42. Jalen Kosko was the star of the night for the Cardinals, as he scored 16 points in the win, including 10 in the second quarter. Alec Srock and Dante Armanini each contributed 11 points for DCC. Kyle Pry was the go-to guy for Moniteau in the loss, scoring 19 points including three threes. Ryan Jewart also scored 10 for Moniteau.

Clearfield 54, DuBois 39

Big nights from Karson Rumskey and Cole Miller powered the Bison past DuBois, 54-39. Rumskey had a game-high 18 points, while Miller scored 17 for the Bison. The game was tied at 33 after three quarters, but a 21-6 fourth quarter run gave the Bison the edge on the night. Lennon Lindholm led DuBois with 16 points, and Brady Woodward chipped in with 13 for DuBois.

Union 68, Venango Catholic 42

Venango Catholic stuck around through the first quarter, but a big 27-6 Union scoring run in the second quarter allowed the Knights to cruise to a 68-42 win. Union’s Caden Rainey had a 22-point performance, and Karter Vogle, Carter Terwint, and Brock Jordan each scored in double figures.

Union did a fantastic job of getting to the foul line, converting on 18-of-25 attempts from the charity stripe. Andrew Burda led the Vikings with 18 points.

Girls Results

Karns City 47, Brookville 25

The Gremlins came out firing, scoring 16 first quarter points en route to a big 47-25 win over Brookville. Karns City’s Brooke Manuel led all scorers with 16 points, and Emma Johns scored 14 for the Gremlins. Liz and Eden Wonderling each had nine points for Brookville. The win brings the Gremlins to 5-1 overall, continuing an exceptional start to 2021 for Karns City.

Redbank Valley 63, Oil City 12

Redbank Valley was in control all game, putting up 41 first half points to cruise to victory over Oil City. Alivia Huffman poured in 19 points for the Bulldogs, who also received an 11 point contribution from Caylen Rearick. Redbank Valley had 10 different scorers in the game, an impressive showing that gives the Bulldogs their first win of the young season.

