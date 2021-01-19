On Saturday, January 16, 2021, David (Super Dave) Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord’s Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with Covid.

David was born on June 5, 1947, in Titusville to the late Hugh and Marcie (Loker) Sopher. He married Kit (Osborne) Sopher on June 14, 1975.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1965.

David retired after 42 years with Joy Manufacturing (now Kamatsu) where he was a hard-working machinist.

He was an avid bowler. He won numerous local and state tournaments and in his early years was a semi-pro bowler. He was the USBC Association Manager, Secretary & Treasurer of the Tuesday night league and was the tournament director of many tournaments at Lin Van Lanes. He also loved playing horseshoes. He was the Secretary of the Franklin Horseshoe Cub and was the tournament director of numerous tournaments there as well.

David met the love of his life Kit Sopher while on a double date. They went to a popular bowling alley and bowled together for many years after that. They also liked to hunt, and fish together and more recently liked to hunt treasures at yard sales. David had a special place in his heart for his three daughters. He and his daughter Jennifer loved getting together to play cornhole. He and his daughter Marla loved to do projects together. Their last project was a raised garden that will be cherished for a lifetime. He and his daughter Nova loved to go to sporting events and the casino together where they always had a blast. He liked to tinker with tools & create upcycled items and spent numerus hours at Nova’s big red barn which now will be lovingly named Super Dave’s Barn. David loved hunting and fishing and passed that love onto his grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren deeply and never missed an event that his local grandchildren were involved in. He was also a huge Browns fan and rarely missed a game. He also formerly attended the First United Methodist Church and in previous years was a head usher.

Dave is survived by his wife Kit of Titusville; 3 daughters, Jennifer Brennan and husband Eric of Lincoln, MO, Marla McVay and husband Jeff of Kennerdell, Nova Sopher of Titusville; 5 grandchildren, Logan Brennan and wife Amber of Benton, LA, Cheyenne Ginn of Lincoln, MO, Haley Brennan of Lincoln, MO, Jeffrey Eismont Jr. stationed with the US Army in S. Korea, Cora Mallory of N. Huntington; a brother, Rick Sopher and wife Pam of Titusville; a sister, Sheila Ellis and husband Gary of Cambridge Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a niece, Jessica Sopher.

Private services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date when all his family and friends can attend.

