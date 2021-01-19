Donald “Buck” F. Wallace, 77, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, January 16, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born March 1, 1943, at Brookville Hospital he was the son of the late Sidney and Pauline (McCanna) Wallace,

He was a 1961 graduate of East Forest High School and was a member of Clarington United Methodist Church.

Mr. Wallace retired from PennDot after 40 years of employment.

On March 18, 1972, at Redclyffe he married the former Judy A. Castner. She survives.

He enjoyed keeping busy and spending most of his time outdoors. He was an avid hunter, but more preferred the social aspect of hunting. He loved to take rides around the area, visiting with friends and neighbors, and the company of his family. He was especially proud of his three grandchildren who he loved to talk with. They were a great source of entertainment and joy for him.

His survivors in addition to his wife, Judy, are a son, Ryan Wallace of Marienville; two daughters, Ann Wallace of Charleston, SC and Tracy (Rich) Baker of New Castle, PA; and three grandchildren, Sidney Muha, Kellen and Declan Baker.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are two brothers, Sidney Wallace, Thomas Wallace; and a sister, Carol Wallace.

Due to the current restrictions related to COVID-19 all services for Mr. Wallace are private. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA, with the Rev. Dale Livermore, officiating.

A Live Stream of the service being held for Mr. Wallace may be viewed by clicking the camera icon button at the bottom of his obituary page on www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Interment will follow at Redclyffe Cemetery, Barnett Twp, Forest Co.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, send flowers, light a candle, share a memory or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.