North Clarion County School Board to Hold Special Board Meeting Tonight

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion County School Board of Education is holding a special board meeting on Tuesday, January 19.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The link and the passcode to join the webinar are available on the North Clarion County School District website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.