Pa. Woman Sought for Pelosi Laptop Plot Taken into Custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania woman accused of illegally entering the US Capitol Building on January 6 and under investigation based on a tip that she may have stolen a laptop computer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has been arrested.

According to information from the U.S. Department of Justice, Pennsylvania resident Riley June Williams was taken into custody on Monday, January 18, in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Based on information from a criminal complaint filed by an FBI Special Agent, Williams was wanted on charges of entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government, and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in relation to the breach of the Capitol Building on January 6.

Along with evidence that Williams illegally entered the Capitol Building that day, the complaint also notes the FBI is investigating a tip that Williams stole either a laptop or a hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the incident.

According to the complaint, an individual claiming to be an ex of Williams reported that he was shown a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. The caller told officials that Williams intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but the plan fell through somehow, and Williams either still had the device or had destroyed it.

The complaint does not expressly indicate whether or not a laptop was reported missing from Pelosi’s office. However, on January 8, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted that a laptop used for presentations was stolen from a conference room during the incident on January 6.

While Williams is not officially accused of theft, according to the complaint, the possible theft “remains under investigation.”

