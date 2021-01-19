Plea Hearing for Rimersburg Woman Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor, Attempted to Flee House Arrest Set for Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman who cut off her ankle monitor in an attempt to flee house arrest is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Brayanna Jane-Louise Aites is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20.

Aites faces the following charges:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3



– Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor 3

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on October 14.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, October 14, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to assist Clarion County Probation at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

At the scene, police were informed that Colton Bowser stated he had picked up Brayanna Aites from her residence in Toby Township, Clarion County. Aites is currently on house arrest on felony charges, and police were informed that her SCRAM ankle monitor bracelet went offline earlier that day.

Police then interviewed Bowser.

According to the complaint, Bowser told police he picked up Aites at her residence, drove her to Rimersburg Borough, and dropped her off in the parking lot of the old Dollar General. He reported Aites said she would be “leaving for a while” and going to Ohio. He told police he used her debit card at an ATM to withdraw $400.00 and went back, gave the card and money to Aites, and Aites then left in a Red Honda Civic with a white male.

The complaint states Bowser told police he drove back to the motel where he was staying and then received a phone call from Aites saying she had cut off her ankle bracelet and left it in the vehicle and needed him to “get rid of it.” He then threw the ankle bracelet in the trees behind the motel.

Police recovered the ankle bracelet in the area where the man reported throwing it, according to the complaint.

A warrant was then issued for Aites’ arrest.

Aites was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on October 19.

Court documents indicate Colton Bowser is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 8:45 a.m. on January 26 on third-degree felony Conspiracy – Flight to Avoid Apprehension and other charges related to the incident. He also faces an additional hearing on the same day on misdemeanor drug charges, and has two additional drug-related cases pending.

