Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a hit-and-run crash occurred last week on Interstate 80 eastbound in Richland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 50, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 60-year-old Corinne Johnson, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, was operating a 2019 Volvo, traveling eastbound in the right lane, when a vehicle passing in the left lane began to merge to the right line without clearance. The vehicle’s trailer then struck the driver’s side mirror and door of Johnson’s vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle that struck Johnson’s vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Johnson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, January 18, 2021.

