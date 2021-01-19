Rebecca Jane “Becky” Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, PA, passed away Sunday evening (01-17-21) at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.

Born in Distant, PA, on January 18, 1935, she was the daughter of Speed and Ethel Cramer McGuire.

She was married in September of 1961, to Darl C. Guntrum who survives.

Becky was a member of the Mt. Hope Church of Conneration, and graduated from Redbank Valley High School.



In earlier years, she was employed by the former Rolo Corp. of New Bethlehem, and later was employed over twenty-five years by the former Owens-Illinois Glass Co. of Clarion. Retiring from O-I, she was a crew leader at that time.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Paula (Randy) Harris of Conneration (Parker); two granddaughters, Chrissy (Brian) Shirey of Parker and Mendy (Brice) Stewart of Emlenton; three great-grandchildren, Chase (Dawn) Shirey, Trenton (fiancé Jacey) Shirey, and Kord Stewart; one great-great-grandchild, Lexon Shirey.

In addition to her parents, she was the last surviving member of fifteen children of the Speed McGuire family.

A limited Memorial and Visitation Service will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday (Jan. 23) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne St., Parker.

Private interment will follow at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery at Conneration.

