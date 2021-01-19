Say What?!: Tennessee Bakery With Special Needs Employees Gets Sweet Boost From Barstool Fund

PARIS, Tn. — A bakery in northwest Tennessee that employs 28 special needs adults received some sweet news that will help the business meet payroll and tax obligations this week.

Sweet Jordan’s Bakery and Cafe in Paris, owned by Brad and Tommie St. John, received a call from Dave Portnoy of The Barstool Fund, WZTV reported. Portnoy told the couple that the Barstool Fund would cover the expenses so the business could remain afloat, the television station reported.

